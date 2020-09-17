Multiple offers for North York brownstone

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

3 Everson Dr., No. 301, Toronto

Asking price: $629,000

Selling price: $630,000

Taxes: $2,519 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This two-bedroom townhouse had a full suite of online marketing materials, from a live open house on Facebook to 3-D dollhouse tours and videos.

Open this photo in gallery It has a two-storey layout, a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Within the first week of exposure in late June, two bids were logged. One of those was provisionally accepted but then collapsed. Shortly after, as upwards of 45 buyers conducted personal visits, several more offers rolled in.

“That speaks to the strength of the market in this first-time buyer price range,” agent Kimmé Myles said.

“Digital marketing enticed people and the real serious buyers were the ones who actually ventured out and booked showings.”

What they got

This lower-level unit is among the stacked townhouses and high rises that surround Avondale Park. It has a two-storey layout and a street level entrance off a common courtyard.

Entering from the terrace, the 900 square feet of living space consists of a living and dining area with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors; a powder room set further back. The updated kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The floor above provides two bedrooms sharing a four-piece bathroom. The master also contains a walk-in closet with a window.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $642 cover utilities and maintenance of a common party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The house has a common courtyard. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“These are the Townhomes of Everson and they are quite lovely with a New York, brownstone feel,” Ms. Myles said.

“It has a beautiful terrace that was very private … and it had a gas fireplace and not all of those units have fireplaces.”

