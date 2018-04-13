New bungalow in Hamilton neighbourhood of Binbrook gets three bids

Open this photo in gallery 27 Carver Dr., Hamilton, Ont.

27 Carver Dr., Hamilton

Asking price: $649,900

Selling price: $675,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $342,290 (2007)

Taxes: $4,376 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery The family room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace flanked by walkouts to a covered patio and fenced-in backyard.

The action: In the small community of Binbrook in the south-east corner of Hamilton, this two-bedroom bungalow on a 57-by-100-foot corner lot was modestly priced below $650,000. Though there were several vacancies nearby, three visitors didn’t hesitate to make an offer mid-February.

“We had mostly Hamilton buyers looking to get into a newer and up-and-coming area that’s quieter and the affordability is a little bit better,” agent Michael St. Jean said .

“If you picked this house up and dropped it on the Hamilton Mountain, Ancaster or Stoney Creek, you could easily add a couple hundred thousand to it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got: This 1,950-square-foot residence was completed just over a decade ago with an attached double garage.

A large eat-in kitchen sits beside a formal dining room and rear family room. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace flanked by walkouts to a covered patio and fenced-in backyard.

Upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet and one of the house’s three bathrooms.



Below grade is a guest room and three recreation areas of different sizes.

The agent’s take: “The overall package was attractive, but the No. 1 item would be the fact it was a bungalow,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“In the neighbourhood, about five per cent of [the homes] would be bungalows. It’s a predominantly two-storey subdivision.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even more uncommon is this property’s width compared to many, spanning just 40 feet. “This was a sizable, one-floor home with a double garage and a nice corner lot,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“[Plus] the house showed well; there was nothing to do.”