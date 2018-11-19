 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate No parking, no problem for two-bedroom Toronto condo

Done Deal

No parking, no problem for two-bedroom Toronto condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
This sixteenth-floor suite at 717 Bay St. attracted about two dozen visitors.

717 Bay St., No, 1607, Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $850,000

Previous selling prices: $519,000 (2016); $380,000 (2009)

Taxes: $2,768 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

The 30-year-old complex is steps from College Park and College subway station.

This two-bedroom suite in the Liberties building attracted about two dozen visitors, but only two parties returned with offers on the presentation date in late September.

“It was an active market and there wasn’t a lot of available,” agent Pierre Carapetian said. “If it had parking, we’d probably have another five offers on top of that.”

What they got

The kitchen was revamped with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and cabinetry with glass insets.

Just steps from College Park and College subway station is a nearly 30-year-old complex home to hundreds of suites, such as this 1,022-square-foot unit with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

The sellers not only installed new floors, pot lights and built-in storage, but also removed a den to create open entertaining and cooking quarters. The latter was then revamped with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and cabinetry with glass insets.

Monthly maintenance fees of $804 are allotted for utility costs, cable, concierge services and upkeep of the pool, fitness and games rooms.

The agent’s take

The 1,022-square-foot unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

“These owners have upgraded it and redone everything,” Mr. Carapetian said. “A lot of care was taken into the details in the unit.”

For instance, the kitchen had a dramatic makeover. “Because it’s an older building, the rooms are traditionally closed off and separated … but the kitchen was opened up here to the living space,” Mr. Carapetian said.

“There was a beautiful banquet built by the window looking onto Bay Street, so it looked a lot fresher, cleaner and newer than other layouts.”

