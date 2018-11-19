No parking, no problem for two-bedroom Toronto condo

717 Bay St., No, 1607, Toronto
Asking price: $799,000
Selling price: $850,000
Previous selling prices: $519,000 (2016); $380,000 (2009)
Taxes: $2,768 (2018)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty
The action
This two-bedroom suite in the Liberties building attracted about two dozen visitors, but only two parties returned with offers on the presentation date in late September.
“It was an active market and there wasn’t a lot of available,” agent Pierre Carapetian said. “If it had parking, we’d probably have another five offers on top of that.”
What they got
Just steps from College Park and College subway station is a nearly 30-year-old complex home to hundreds of suites, such as this 1,022-square-foot unit with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities.
The sellers not only installed new floors, pot lights and built-in storage, but also removed a den to create open entertaining and cooking quarters. The latter was then revamped with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and cabinetry with glass insets.
Monthly maintenance fees of $804 are allotted for utility costs, cable, concierge services and upkeep of the pool, fitness and games rooms.
The agent’s take
“These owners have upgraded it and redone everything,” Mr. Carapetian said. “A lot of care was taken into the details in the unit.”
For instance, the kitchen had a dramatic makeover. “Because it’s an older building, the rooms are traditionally closed off and separated … but the kitchen was opened up here to the living space,” Mr. Carapetian said.
“There was a beautiful banquet built by the window looking onto Bay Street, so it looked a lot fresher, cleaner and newer than other layouts.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.