Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

North York bungalow attracts early bids

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

22 Mallaby Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $889,000

Selling price: $952,800

Taxes: $4,283 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The combined living and dining space is separate from the kitchen.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The appetite for North York properties early this year was such that the launch onto the market of this semi-detached bungalow could cause a stir even in the teeth of the emerging pandemic. Virtual tours were readily available and buyers could venture inside with their agent while following physical distancing guidelines. Two early offers were registered ahead of the planned presentation date.

“Before the lockdown, the supply was limited and the demand was there, so it was a hot market,”agent Bill Thom said.

“We weren’t on lockdown yet, but things were simmering, so the convenience of not having to show any further added to [the seller’s] decision to just sell it.”

What they got

The home has a classic eat-in kitchen.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

Just north of Cummer Park, this three-bedroom house on a 26-foot-by-113-foot lot was designed with a classic eat-in kitchen, separate dining area and a living room with a balcony over the garage.

The basement apartment has its own kitchen, bathroom and living room with a fireplace, along with a front entrance and a back exit to a covered patio.

The agent’s take

“It’s a semi-detached house with a separate entrance [to the basement], which lends itself for rental,” Mr. Thom adds.

