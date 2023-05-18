Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

132 Invermay Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,799,995 (March, 2023)

Previous asking prices: $2,259,000 (January, 2023); $2,399,000 (December, 2022); $2,469,000 (Mid-November, 2022); $2,549,000 (Early November, 2022); $2,659,000 (October, 2022) *Under previous brokerage

Selling price: $2.2-million (April, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,615,000 (May, 2022)

Taxes: $5,573 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Jordan Glaser, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has grey cabinetry, an island and stainless steel appliances.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The price of this four-bedroom house north of the 401 and Allen Road was reduced four times over the fall and winter, from a high of $2.659-million in October to $2.259-million. A new agent brought in this year suggested an even more dramatic change, dropping the price below $1.8-million. The new approach drew about 100 visitors in less than one week this spring.

“We priced it lower at $1.799-million, which opened us up to a new market and an additional buyer pool,” said agent Jordan Glaser.

“Our goal was to get as many people through the house as possible, whether they had seen it previously or never saw it before.”

On the offer date, three bidders came forward, including one of $2.2-million.

“For a four-bedroom house with a main floor office, family room and kitchen, all renovated, all new, on a wicked 50- by 120-foot lot, there’s nothing like this,” Mr. Glaser said.

“In this neighbourhood, there are less expensive, smaller bungalows with three bedrooms and one or two bathrooms. And then there are bigger houses that are four-bedroom, new custom houses with 3,500 square feet for over $3-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The open entertaining area on the main floor has a sliding door to a wraparound deck.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Last year, this two-storey structure with an attached garage was completely overhauled, starting with new roofing, windows, heating, and cooling systems.

The dining room has a grey accent wall, with the eat-in kitchen having matching grey cabinetry, an island and stainless steel appliances.

The open entertaining area on the main floor has a sliding door to a wraparound deck.

The primary bedroom contains a walk-in closet and the largest of the home’s five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“It’s a great neighbourhood,” Mr. Glaser said. “Less than a five-minute walk from the subway station and you can be at a bus stop in a minute. There’s a great elementary school right behind, so it’s a good family neighbourhood and centrally located in the city.”