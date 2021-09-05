Parry Sound cottage sits on the shores of a small lake close to Muskoka’s big three

10A McKechnie Rd. W., Parry Sound, Ont.
Asking price: $624,900 (June, 2021)
Selling price: $605,000 (July, 2021)
Taxes: $1,452 (2021)
Days on the market: 43
Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
For a family tired of renting vacation properties every summer, this three-bedroom cottage was the best kid-friendly, waterfront option they considered within a two-hour drive of Toronto. What made it even more enticing was the opportunity to negotiate $19,000 off the $624,900 list price.
“You can’t buy anything on the big lakes for under $1.5-million with the big lakes being Rosseau, Joseph and Muskoka,” said Toronto-based agent Ira Jelinek.
“This is very close to Lake Joseph, literally a couple minutes away, so it was a really good deal, and because of the price, it won’t break the bank.”
What they got
This roughly 40-year-old cottage with roughly one-acre of land sits at the south end of McKechnie Lake, just off Highway 400.
The one-storey structure offers an eat-in kitchen and open entertaining area with wood ceilings and several sets of sliding doors to a wide deck overlooking the water and private, sandy beach.
There’s one bathroom, laundry machines and a septic system, plus a bunkie and a drive-in shed.
The agent’s take
“There are only 22 cottages on the whole lake and none of them are $2-million cottages,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“It’s a smaller lake, so typically there’s only one motorboat being used at one time on the lake at most, so it’s safe and very family-friendly. And it’s spring fed, so it’s clean.”
The cottage is also in good shape for a busy family. “It’s not brand new and pristine, but it was well maintained,” said Mr. Jelinek.
