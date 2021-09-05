Parry Sound cottage sits on the shores of a small lake close to Muskoka’s big three

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

10A McKechnie Rd. W., Parry Sound, Ont.

Asking price: $624,900 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $605,000 (July, 2021)

Taxes: $1,452 (2021)

Days on the market: 43

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

For a family tired of renting vacation properties every summer, this three-bedroom cottage was the best kid-friendly, waterfront option they considered within a two-hour drive of Toronto. What made it even more enticing was the opportunity to negotiate $19,000 off the $624,900 list price.

“You can’t buy anything on the big lakes for under $1.5-million with the big lakes being Rosseau, Joseph and Muskoka,” said Toronto-based agent Ira Jelinek.

“This is very close to Lake Joseph, literally a couple minutes away, so it was a really good deal, and because of the price, it won’t break the bank.”

What they got

The cottage has an open concept area with wood ceilings and several sets of sliding doors to a wide deck overlooking the water.

This roughly 40-year-old cottage with roughly one-acre of land sits at the south end of McKechnie Lake, just off Highway 400.

The one-storey structure offers an eat-in kitchen and open entertaining area with wood ceilings and several sets of sliding doors to a wide deck overlooking the water and private, sandy beach.

There’s one bathroom, laundry machines and a septic system, plus a bunkie and a drive-in shed.

The agent’s take

The one-storey structure offers an eat-in kitchen.

“There are only 22 cottages on the whole lake and none of them are $2-million cottages,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s a smaller lake, so typically there’s only one motorboat being used at one time on the lake at most, so it’s safe and very family-friendly. And it’s spring fed, so it’s clean.”

The cottage is also in good shape for a busy family. “It’s not brand new and pristine, but it was well maintained,” said Mr. Jelinek.

