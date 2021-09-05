 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Parry Sound cottage sits on the shores of a small lake close to Muskoka’s big three

Sydnia Yu
Parry Sound, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

10A McKechnie Rd. W., Parry Sound, Ont.

Asking price: $624,900 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $605,000 (July, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $1,452 (2021)

Days on the market: 43

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

For a family tired of renting vacation properties every summer, this three-bedroom cottage was the best kid-friendly, waterfront option they considered within a two-hour drive of Toronto. What made it even more enticing was the opportunity to negotiate $19,000 off the $624,900 list price.

“You can’t buy anything on the big lakes for under $1.5-million with the big lakes being Rosseau, Joseph and Muskoka,” said Toronto-based agent Ira Jelinek.

“This is very close to Lake Joseph, literally a couple minutes away, so it was a really good deal, and because of the price, it won’t break the bank.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The cottage has an open concept area with wood ceilings and several sets of sliding doors to a wide deck overlooking the water.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This roughly 40-year-old cottage with roughly one-acre of land sits at the south end of McKechnie Lake, just off Highway 400.

Story continues below advertisement

The one-storey structure offers an eat-in kitchen and open entertaining area with wood ceilings and several sets of sliding doors to a wide deck overlooking the water and private, sandy beach.

There’s one bathroom, laundry machines and a septic system, plus a bunkie and a drive-in shed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The one-storey structure offers an eat-in kitchen.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“There are only 22 cottages on the whole lake and none of them are $2-million cottages,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s a smaller lake, so typically there’s only one motorboat being used at one time on the lake at most, so it’s safe and very family-friendly. And it’s spring fed, so it’s clean.”

The cottage is also in good shape for a busy family. “It’s not brand new and pristine, but it was well maintained,” said Mr. Jelinek.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies