27 Dunoon Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $999,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1,145,000 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $256,000 (September, 2004); $157,829 (June, 1994)

Taxes: $3,437 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

The sellers of this three-bedroom townhouse rejected an offer this spring and brought in a new agent, Bill Thom. Mr. Thom cast the net for a new round of buyers, but also reached out to the initial bidders. That phone call and the negotiations that followed eventually resulted in a firm purchase agreement.

“We got an offer from him and brought it up to the price the vendor wanted to sell for,” said Mr. Thom.

“Sometimes buyers change their position. They certainly came in much higher than they were willing to pay before.”

What they got

The main eat-in kitchen has been updated, as has the second, lower level kitchen.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This is one of three two-storey homes built in a row about 20 years ago. This unit at one end of the row has had several updates beginning in 2008.

The garage door, roofing and windows have all been replaced and a new patio and shed were installed in the south-facing yard.

The interior operating systems have also been upgraded and all three bathrooms have been remodelled. The main eat-in kitchen has also been updated, as has the second, lower level kitchen.

The agent’s take

“This is an end unit, so that was a selling feature, and the seller also maintained it very well,” Mr. Thom said.

“The house has a separate entrance to a finished basement with a kitchen, so it could be a studio apartment.”

