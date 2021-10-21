Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

78 Castlebury Cres. No. 2, Toronto

Asking price: $618,800 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $638,000 (August, 2021)

Taxes: $2,560 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

This three-bedroom townhouse is part of a roughly 50-year-old complex where a similar unit sat on the market unsold at nearly $660,000 this summer. To avoid the same fate, this unit was priced considerably lower, at $618,800. Within days, a buyer brought forward a bid of $638,000 in advance of the formal offer date.

“In this block, there was a unit for sale before us, and the funny thing is, after we sold for $638,000, they sold for $638,000,” agent Bill Thom said.

“So, in a way, we helped them.”

What they got

This two-storey townhouse is in original condition with a brick façade, a street-level entrance off a courtyard and a fenced-in back yard.

There is an L-shaped living and dining area behind the eat-in kitchen, a recreation area in the basement and a bathroom on every level.

The townhouse comes with one outside parking space. Monthly fees of $486 cover the cost of water and cable.

The agent’s take

“At $638,000, if you were to buy a condo [suite], you don’t get three bedrooms and you certainly don’t have a basement,” Mr. Thom said.

“So, the price – even with renovation costs built in – you get more space and less maintenance fees.”

This unit also abuts Cummer Park and Zion Heights Middle School. “It backs onto an open field, so no one is behind this unit,” Mr. Thom said.

“It also has easy access to all the highways and good schools too.”

