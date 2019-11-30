Price cut moves intricately detailed North York mansion

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

85 Fifeshire Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $4,798,000

Selling price: $4.5-million

Taxes: $25,195 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The main floor features casual and formal entertaining areas.

This summer, agent Andre Kutyan counted more than 80 properties listed between $3-million and $6-million in and around the St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood south of Highway 401. So, in late September, he slashed the price of this nearly 6,200-square-foot house from $4.998-million to $4.798-million.

“Only about 17 sales have happened in the last six months – less than three sales a month in the area – so you have to be right on the money with price, even aggressive, to attract buyers,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“If someone built that home today for a minimum $1.6-million to $2-million and the land price anywhere in the $3-million-to $3.5-million range, you’re going to be around $6-million for a new house there. This is an 18-year old home, so there’s a lot of value.”

What they got

The kitchen is finished with intricate mouldings and limestone finishes.

A property measuring 156 feet by 245 feet allows this two-storey house to also accommodate an attached four-car garage and a centre-hall plan with four bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, formal and casual entertaining and dining areas on the main floor, plus a finished basement.

The Bellini kitchen and master bedroom are finished with intricate mouldings, limestone finishes and gas fireplaces.

The agent’s take

The backyard features a pool and hot tub.

“This lot is irregular in shape because it’s at the corner of Caldy [Court], so you only had one neighbour on Fifeshire, which gives you a lot of privacy, and you get use of the city boulevard, so the lot looks bigger than it is,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The backyard has beautiful landscaping with a pool, hot tub, waterfall and nice gazebo as well.”

Attention to detail was evident. “All the detailed crown mouldings were hand painted. It was crazy,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“And the main-floor office had a three-piece bathroom, which is rare to see, so if someone had an elderly family member, they could turn it into a guest suite.”

