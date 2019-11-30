 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Price cut moves intricately detailed North York mansion

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

85 Fifeshire Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $4,798,000

Selling price: $4.5-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $25,195 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor features casual and formal entertaining areas.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This summer, agent Andre Kutyan counted more than 80 properties listed between $3-million and $6-million in and around the St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood south of Highway 401. So, in late September, he slashed the price of this nearly 6,200-square-foot house from $4.998-million to $4.798-million.

“Only about 17 sales have happened in the last six months – less than three sales a month in the area – so you have to be right on the money with price, even aggressive, to attract buyers,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“If someone built that home today for a minimum $1.6-million to $2-million and the land price anywhere in the $3-million-to $3.5-million range, you’re going to be around $6-million for a new house there. This is an 18-year old home, so there’s a lot of value.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is finished with intricate mouldings and limestone finishes.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

A property measuring 156 feet by 245 feet allows this two-storey house to also accommodate an attached four-car garage and a centre-hall plan with four bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, formal and casual entertaining and dining areas on the main floor, plus a finished basement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bellini kitchen and master bedroom are finished with intricate mouldings, limestone finishes and gas fireplaces.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The backyard features a pool and hot tub.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“This lot is irregular in shape because it’s at the corner of Caldy [Court], so you only had one neighbour on Fifeshire, which gives you a lot of privacy, and you get use of the city boulevard, so the lot looks bigger than it is,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The backyard has beautiful landscaping with a pool, hot tub, waterfall and nice gazebo as well.”

Attention to detail was evident. “All the detailed crown mouldings were hand painted. It was crazy,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“And the main-floor office had a three-piece bathroom, which is rare to see, so if someone had an elderly family member, they could turn it into a guest suite.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
11988888.00
42 WIMPOLE DR, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
8
Bathrooms
13
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
One Of The Most Prestigious & Luxurious Homes In Toronto. This Custom Property Is Like Nothing You Have Seen Before. Over 13,000 Sq. Ft. Of Living Space Including A Separate 800 Sq. Ft. Cabana. When You Step Your Foot In This Yard You Feel Like You Are At A Country Club. Over 5000 Sq. Ft. Of Heated Poured Concrete Surrounds This Massive Property. 3 Large Electronic Gates. Park Upwards Of 13 Cars On The Driveway. Approx 7000 Sq. Ft. Of Exterior Limestone.**** EXTRAS **** A Breathtaking 24 Ft. High Structural Glass Wall Accents The Foyer. Massive 1000 Sq. Ft. Kitchen. Custom Furniture-Finish Trim & Doors, Book Matched Marble Floors, Entire Main Floor & Basement Are Heated. Theater Rm & So Many More Features. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4575565
Salesperson JAMIE ERLICK
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
4695000.00
46 OLD COLONY RD, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Rare Opportunity To Build Your Dream Home On Prestigious Old Colony. Almost Half An Acre Lot. One Of The Few Building Lots Left In The Ultra Exclusive Old Colony Community Of Mansions & Estate Properties. Top Public And Private Schools. Easy Access To 401, Dvp, High-End Shopping, Clubs, Hospitals. Don't Miss This Opportunity!**** EXTRAS **** Whirlpool Washer/Dryer, Kitchen Aid Fridge/Freezer, Ge Stove, Kitchen Aid Dishwasher, All Window Coverings, All Elfs (In ""As Is"" Condition) Exclude: Chandeliers In Dining Room, Kitchen & Hall (id:31729)
Listing ID C4618029
Salesperson MINDY KLINE
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2850000.00
160 UPPER CANADA DR, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Move In Now! Best Value Per Sf In York Mills*5 Min.To York Mills Subway!Best Block Of Street-Luxury Built By Owner-10'Ceilings,4200 Sf-Owen Ps & Area Priv.Schools*Lrg Principal Rms,Gourmet.Kitchen W/Butler's Serv,Expansive Centre Island,Thermador Appl,Family+Brkfst.Rm.Heated Foyer Floor,Master Suite W/Gas Fp,His/Her Wicc&6Pce Spa Like Ens,Bedrooms W/Jack&Jill Ens.Baths- Sep.Side Door Entries To L/Lvl For In-Law Apart/Home Office Perfect Family/Income Property**** EXTRAS **** Superior Materials!Natural Stone Ext,Hrdw Floors,Caesarstone C/Tops,Therm.Apls,10' Ceilings,Led's & Pots,Porcelain+Marble Tiles,Crown Mlds,Wainscoting,B/In B/Cases,3Gas Fps,Lrg Windows & Illum.Skylight,Sec.Sys+Cams,Lrg.Mudroom,Front Ld-W&D (id:31729)
Listing ID C4582344
Salesperson BERNITA IABONI
Brokerage RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3000000.00
65 NORTHDALE RD, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
6
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
One Of A Kind Spectacular Property On 70'X 300' Very Private Lot, Excellent Opportunity To Move In & Renovate Or Build New, Spacious & Bright Rooms Throughout, Walkout To Stunning Deck And Private Yard, Excellent Opportunity To Build Your Dream Home Or Renovate, Stunning Property Much Deeper Than Appears,Top Schools, Shops, Ttc, Parks.**** EXTRAS **** All Electric Light Fixtures & Window Coverings. All Appliances. Show With Confidence. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4614157
Salesperson ADAM DAVID WEINER
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
4998000.00
80 TRUMAN RD, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
Bedrooms
7
Bathrooms
7
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This Sprawling 86 X 300Ft Lot Nestled In The Prestigious York Mills And Bayview Area. Featuring 5 Bedrooms, Plus 2 In Basement, 7 Bathrooms, Custom Chefs Kitchen, An Entertainers Dream Home. Salt Water Swimming Pool, Tennis Court And A 3 Car Heated Garage. Large Principle Rooms. Move-In Ready! Minutes From Prestigious I.B School - Harrison, Bayview Village Shopping Centre, Hwy & Ttc.**** EXTRAS **** 36""Fridge & 36""Freezer, 2 D/W, 6 Burner Cooktop W/Grill, Double Oven, Built-In Microwave, Stand Up Deep Freezer, W & D, All Elf's, Window Coverings, Generac Generator. See Sch B For All Inclusions & Exclusions. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4588391
Salesperson BARRY COHEN
Brokerage RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
539900.00
#804 -7 KENASTON GDNS, Toronto, Ontario
ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Great Location, Across From Bayview Mall, Steps From Bayview Subway Station ,Ymca, Shopping Mall, Grocery, Fine Restaurants,Best Area Of North York, Easy Access To Hwys 401,404 & 407**** EXTRAS **** S/S Appliances, Fridge, Cook Top Stove, Hood Fan, Dishwasher, Stacked Washer/Dryer, All Elfs, All Window Coverings (id:31729)
Listing ID C4629034
Salesperson SALEEM AKHTAR
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
499900.00
#127 -7 KENASTON GDNS, Toronto, Ontario
ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Excellent Location Bayview And Sheppard In North York. Ttc , Subway On Doorstep! Bayview Village Mall Opposite To Bldg. 24 Hour Transit. 401/404 Nearby. 245 Hour Concierge/Security . Close To Yonge St . 1 Year Old Bldg Approx.**** EXTRAS **** All S/S Appliances With Granite Counter Top. Beautiful Rooftop Garden W Party Room. Gym And Exercise Room. Freshly Painted (id:31729)
Listing ID C4643490
Salesperson ALI RAZVI
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
449900.00
#205 -7 KENASTON GDNS, Toronto, Ontario
ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Excellent Opportunity To Live In North York, Best Location. Next To Bayview Subway Station, Close To Ttc, Ymca, Just Opposite The Bayview Village Mall, Restaurants + Supermarkets. Minutes To Highway 401, 404, And 407. 24 Hrs Concierge**** EXTRAS **** Included: S/S Appliances ; Fridge, Top Cook Stove, Dishwasher, Stacked Washer And Dryer. Beautiful Rooftop Garden And Party Room (id:31729)
Listing ID C4634485
Salesperson MANSOOR NAQVI
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
499900.00
#120 -7 KENASTON GDNS, Toronto, Ontario
ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
New Condo Building, Great Location, Next To Bayview Subway Station, Close To Ttc, Ymca, Bayview Village Mall, Restaurants, And Supermarket. Minutes To Hwy 401 & 404 . 24 Hrs Concierge**** EXTRAS **** S/S Applicances, Stacked Washer/Dryer/ All Electric Light Fixtures. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4586834
Salesperson MANSOOR NAQVI
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE EXCEPTIONAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1799999.00
342 MAPLEHURST AVE, Toronto, Ontario
ONE PERCENT REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Rare 4 Bedroom Home On A Premium 68' Lot In The Much Desired Willowdale East Neighbourhood. Conveniently Located Between Yonge And Bayview. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level, 2 Bedrooms On Upper Level. Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, Bedroom, And Kitchen. Attached Garage And Detached Double Garage. Close To Many Amenities Including Grocery, Library, Parks, Ttc Subway, And More. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4582314
Salesperson MARTIN J. SMITH
Brokerage ONE PERCENT REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies