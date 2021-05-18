Priced low, semi-detached Toronto house draws heavy over-asking bid

422 Markham St., Toronto
Asking price: $1,899,000 (April, 2021)
Selling price: $2,392,777 (April, 2021)
Taxes: $6,650 (2021)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty
The action
The owners of this semi-detached house were hoping to replicate the success of neighbours who recently priced low and sold high. They started with a list price under $1.9-million that brought about 80 buyers to the door and almost a dozen firm offers. The one accepted topped the asking price by $494,000.
“The goal was to get as many people to see the home as possible both online and in person to spark a bunch of interest,” agent Courtney Farquhar said.
“There was a pretty clear distinction between one group of offers and the next, so the ones that were closer together, we allowed them to make an improvement only once.”
What they got
This 2½-storey house is over a hundred years old, but the interior has been extensively modernized. Pot lights brighten the open concept living and dining areas, as well as two of the four bedrooms upstairs.
There are two bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with double doors to the deck and fenced-in yard. A garage at the rear faces a laneway behind the 21-foot-by-125-foot lot.
There is a one-bedroom basement suite.
The agent’s take
“It’s a lovely home on an awesome street south of Harbord,” Ms. Farquhar said.
“There are great schools nearby and you can walk to a lot, like restaurants – when they reopen again.”
The property is also more spacious that the standard Toronto semi. “You almost didn’t feel like you were in a semi-detached home because it’s wider,” Ms. Farquhar said.
“It has a charming front porch to sit on and the yard was lovely and landscaped.”
