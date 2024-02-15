Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

24 Rougecrest Dr., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1.55-million (November, 2023)

Selling price: $1.625-million (November, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1.25-million (March, 2021); $716,800 (February, 2014); $450,000 (November, 2010); $315,000 (July, 1987)

Taxes: $5,758 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Lucas Bolahood, Coldwell Banker R.M.R Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: In 2021, this 1 1/2-storey house was modernized with stylish bathrooms on each level.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

Agent Lucas Bolahood was realistic with owners of this renovated, three-bedroom house about the state of the market last year: only one out of three detached homes in Markham sold in the fall after an average of 15 days. That knowledge deepened their appreciation for three offers that rolled in after just six days, ultimately selling for $75,000 above the asking price of $1.55-million.

“We’ve been in a declining market for a number of months, so we weren’t expecting it to sell so quickly, as the average time on market was much longer,” said Mr. Bolahood.

“There was about three months of inventory in the area, so when it’s in a more balanced market, sellers have less leverage, so the presentation of the home is very important as is the price.”

Mr. Bolahood said the 66-year-old property boasted features that included an in-law suite downstairs and a scenic spot on a 60- by 203-foot lot.

“There’s a lot of draw for those types of multi-family homes,” said Mr. Bolahood.

“And it backed onto green space, like a little creek and ravine area, so that was also an appealing feature, in addition to being in a great neighbourhood.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There is hardwood flooring in the bedrooms above the garage, as well as the principal room and kitchen.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

In 2021, this 1 1/2-storey house was modernized with stylish bathrooms on each level, and hardwood flooring in the bedrooms above the garage, as well as the principal room and kitchen. The former retained its gas fireplace and the latter maintains sliding doors to a new deck.

Off the patio, there is an entrance into open cooking and entertaining quarters. A guest room sits to one side.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Off the patio, there is an entrance into open cooking and entertaining quarters.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“The homeowner made significant improvements throughout to the interior and exterior amenities on the property,” Mr. Bolahood said.

“And it’s very private, there’s quite an oasis in that back yard.”