Riverdale heritage home sells $133,000 over asking

21 Simpson Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $1,832,000

Taxes: $7,419 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Michael O’Brien and Michael Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This large heritage home came to market just as the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic was being felt, so the fact the owners were not in residence helped ensure social distancing between guests and made the extra cleaning measures a bit easier.

“In April, everyone was still very concerned [about COVID-19], so selling a vacant home was an advantage,” agent Michael O’Brien said.

“We put it on the market and ended up having two offers in two days.”

What they got

This 2½-storey house was one of six built in 1885 for the physicians and managers employed at the hospital nearby, now known as Bridgepoint. Much of the interior has been painstakingly preserved. There are fireplaces in the living and dining rooms and in the second-floor family room.

The furnace and roofing have been recently replaced and the eat-in kitchen has new ceramic floors. A walkout gives access to the south-facing deck and 25-foot-by-113-foot lot.

There are five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

“This was a special house. It was large and detached, and in original condition, which people like,” Mr. O’Brien said.

“There are three original fireplaces, and all the original trims, mouldings and ceiling medallions.”

“Simpson Avenue is a great location because it’s in prime Riverdale, but it’s at the south end so you can get downtown quickly,” Mr. O’Brien said.

“And it has a nice south lot and two-car legal parking in the front, which is rare.”

