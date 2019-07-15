 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Rural Waterdown, Ont., townhouse sells after asking price raised

Done Deal

Rural Waterdown, Ont., townhouse sells after asking price raised

Sydnia Yu
Waterdown, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
St. Jean Realty Inc.

75 Kildonan Cres., Waterdown, Ont.

Asking price: $534,900

Selling price: $536,000

Previous selling price: $271,000 (2010); $255,000 (2008); $202,000 (December, 2004); $185,000 (March, 2004)

Taxes: $3,702 (2018)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The freehold townhouse was built more than 20 years ago with attached garages and fenced-in backyards.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This freehold townhouse in Waterdown, just north of Hamilton, had many offers when it was listed at $499,900, but those transactions were never completed. The sellers quickly switched their marketing tactic by relisting it for $35,000 more and another string of bids rolled in by early April.

“We priced it a little aggressively in the beginning with the ultimate goal of getting something over that $525,000 mark, so when things didn’t work out in that initial period, we brought the price closer to where we were hoping to achieve,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“We ended up getting multiples again, so we were pleasantly surprised we were getting even higher numbers than we readjusted to.”

What they got

The kitchen has been revamped with updated cabinetry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This two-bedroom townhouse was built more than 20 years ago, part of a short row of two-storey homes with attached garages and fenced-in backyards.

In the past five years, the roof and operating systems were replaced, and the 1,228-square-foot interior was given new carpeting and laminate floors. Pot lights were added in the main- and lower-level entertaining areas, and the kitchen was revamped with updated cabinetry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

The agent’s take

“Waterdown itself is exploding, albeit it’s a small town, but it’s probably doubled in size in the last five to ten years,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“You can’t get a ton anymore in the low $500,000s, and over all the unit showed really well and it was move-in ready.”

