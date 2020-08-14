 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Seller accepts below asking bid for designer condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

369 Sorauren Ave., No. 508, Toronto

Asking price: $1,595,000

Selling price: $1,539,500

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1.2-million (2018)

Taxes: $5,312 (2019)

Days on the market: 67

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Robin Pope of Pope Real Estate Ltd. says two-storey units like this come on the market 'every couple of years.'

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

As a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and hand sanitizer were provided to visitors of this newly renovated corner penthouse. But the seller – an interior designer – resisted suggestions that she accept a deep discount on the price, holding fast to her asking price for two months. After about 40 interested buyers had inspected the space, she finally agreed to an offer $55,500 below asking.

“Because of COVID, there were a lot of people who thought to make a low-ball [offer],” agent Robin Pope said. “But there was no market data to support that, nor was there any market data to support that it was a buyers’ market.

“It was a lovely property, so I was confident we would find someone, and my client also had lots of time and wasn’t prepared to give it away either.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The penthouse has polished concrete floors, 21-foot ceilings and a wraparound balcony facing south.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The Robert Watson Lofts is actually two buildings; one a former commercial building converted into lofts and the other a newly built structure with loft-like units. This 1,434-square-foot space is in the new building, and has polished concrete floors, 21-foot ceilings and a wraparound balcony facing south.

The seller installed a Scavolini kitchen, renovated the two bathrooms and removed a fireplace between the living and dining areas. The second floor has also divided to create two separate bedrooms.

The unit comes with laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,108 pay for water and heating, plus recreation amenities, including a rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The seller installed a Scavolini kitchen.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“A [two-storey] unit like this would come on the market every couple of years because this was so big. Most of what comes on the market would be smaller,” Mr. Pope said.

“And because the soft lofts are in the rear building, the views were better, so … it had a sweeping 180-degree view from downtown to all of Roncesvalles.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies