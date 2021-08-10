Sellers for older home in Little Italy reject bargain hunters, land $1.515-million deal

Open this photo in gallery Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

475 Ossington Ave., Toronto (Little Italy)

Asking price: $1,699,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,515,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $6,717 (2021)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Douglas and Trevor Freeman, Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 2,235-square-foot house preserves original wood trims, wainscotting and stained glass windows. Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

This 21/2-storey house is in more original condition than other turn-of-the-century homes in Little Italy. As a result, some buyers wanted steep discounts, but the sellers held out for a better offer of $1.515-million.

“Being a detached property in that portion of the city, it attracted a lot of interest, but the property does require some renovations,” agent Trevor Freeman said. “We had people asking and trying to buy the property at an aggressive price point.

“We were able to stress the market value of the property and not just sell it off to anyone who wanted to make an offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The main floor has a separate eat-in kitchen. Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

This 2,235-square-foot house preserves original wood trims, wainscotting and stained glass windows.

The main floor has a formal dining room, a separate eat-in kitchen and an entertaining area. Five bedrooms are spread across the upper levels, and one bedroom on the second floor comes with fireplaces.

The 825-square-foot basement contains a second kitchen, a bathroom and exit to the 20-foot-by-126-foot lot. The double garage faces a laneway.

The agent’s take

“There are [fewer] detached properties than semi-detached properties, so this was more sought after,” Mr. Freeman said.

“A lot of the original aspects are very nice, but some mechanics and whatnot might need to be adjusted based on what people today are looking for.”

