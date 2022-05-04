Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

58 Elmsthorpe Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,895,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $3.2-million (February, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $1,678,000 (April, 2016); $455,000 (December, 1990)

Taxes: $9,837 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

The kitchen was opened to the dining area and was refashioned with custom finishes.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This renovated, three-bedroom house was promoted online and given two days of “preview” tours before being formally listed for sale. Almost immediately, there were three purchase offers tabled and the sellers accepted a deal significantly over their asking price.

“There were three [nearby] houses that came on the market at the same time, so my sellers were a bit anxious about that,” agent Carol Lome said . “But none of those houses had the quality that we have.

“We priced it where we felt there was value and also so the market would respond to the quality the house offered, and we nailed it because we had very positive response from buyers.”

What they got

The interiors were gutted and refitted in 2016.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-storey house has 1,710 square feet of living space and a single garage on a 40- by 124-foot lot less than 100 metres from shops, restaurants and the former Eglinton Grand theatre on Eglinton Avenue.

In 2016, the interiors were gutted and refitted. The four bathrooms were all updated, one with a heated floor, and the entertaining areas on the main and lower levels were given pot lights and hardwood flooring.

The kitchen was opened to the dining area and refashioned with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and built-in seating.

The agent’s take

The house, which has three bedrooms, was promoted online and given two days of 'preview' tours before being formally listed for sale.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It was beautifully renovated,” Ms. Lome said.

“The main floor was like walking into a very expensive condo with open concept [spaces] and great vistas of the garden.”

The property has both mature trees and open lawns. “The backyard took your breath away, it was so green, like you were in the country,” Ms. Lome said.

“They even had a skating rink in the yard.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.