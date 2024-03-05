Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Signature Realty

50 Old Kingston Rd., No 3-102, Toronto

Asking price: $339,000 (October 2023)

Previous asking price: $344,000 (September 2023)

Selling price: $325,000 (December 2023)

Taxes: $936 (2023)

Property days on market: 106

Listing agents: Elias Ben Khelifa and Munira Ravji, Royal LePage Signature Realty

'Every time we got a showing, everybody [in the building] would get a showing,' said agent Munira Ravji.Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

The very specific buyer profile for this unit in a co-op building with a minimum age requirement of 55 made finding interested buyers a challenge. But those that did show interest had a lot to choose from.

“There were so many other units in the building that were up for sale,” said agent Munira Ravji. “It was funny, because every time we got a showing, everybody would get a showing.”

“We found units with one bedroom were selling a lot faster, which makes sense since most of the seniors that were moving in were not couples, they were singles.”

To give it a competitive edge, the asking price was reduced by $5,000 in September. That move led one visitor to make an offer, but the deal collapsed when the potential buyer found out about the building’s no-dog policy. The next offer came in low, but negotiations pushed it up to $325,000, which the sellers accepted.

“Sometimes in a situation, it feels like the only option you have is to lower the price,” Ms. Ravji said. “Sometimes it’s better to hold and wait.”

The open principal room has access to the terrace.Royal LePage Signature Realty

What they got

On the ground level of a low-rise building, this more than 700-square-foot suite contains two bedrooms, one bathroom, a U-shaped kitchen, and an open principal room with access to a terrace.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $782 cover utilities, Internet and use of a pool and hobby rooms.

At more than 700 square feet, this suite also contains two bedrooms, one bathroom and a U-shaped kitchen.Royal LePage Signature Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s deep in Scarborough backing onto a ravine and park, so it’s a beautiful area with deer that come up,” Ms. Ravji said.

“We were on ground level, which is good for accessibility, and we also had a garden in the back.”

