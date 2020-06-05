 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

‘Serious’ buyers make two bids for Bloor West house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

571 Windermere Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000

Selling price: $1,701,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $306,000 (1998)

Taxes: $5,760 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Andrea Morrison, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The nearly-century-old home has been modernized inside and out.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

In late March, agent Andrea Morrison adopted many safety measures to showcase this three-bedroom house, from sharing floor plans and home inspection reports online to sanitizing the interior. After just three showings, two parties submitted bids.

“It’s a really good house and there’s demand for that,” Ms. Morrison said.

“[Visitors] wore masks and rubber gloves and we had everything sanitized, all the lights were on and cupboards ajar. It’s sort of a great way of doing business, because people that are looking are serious.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The open kitchen has a stone-topped island.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-storey house was built on a 25-foot-by-122-foot lot in the 1920s, but in recent years, it has been modernized inside and out.

The main gathering areas include a living room with a fireplace and an open kitchen and dining area with a stone-topped island and double doors to a deck and sports court.

The basement has its own entrance, office, recreation area and one of two full bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The layout features an open dining and living area.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s in the heart of Bloor West, and has the coveted schools – like Runnymede public, Humberside and St. Pius – within walking distance,” Ms. Morrison said.

“It’s detached with legal pad parking, and the renovations have been very nicely done with the wall between the kitchen and dining room opened up and a walkout to a big yard.”

The outdoor space also has a large area with paving stones for year-round use. “They are a very active family, so in the winter they make a hockey rink,” Ms. Morrison said.

Story continues below advertisement

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says that the coronavirus shutdown will create a buyer's market for real estate, offset by reduced incomes putting stress on the whole sector. El-Erian was in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths from the Munk Debates. The Globe and Mail

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies