‘Serious’ buyers make two bids for Bloor West house

571 Windermere Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,399,000
Selling price: $1,701,000
Previous selling price: $306,000 (1998)
Taxes: $5,760 (2019)
Days on the market: Two
Listing agent: Andrea Morrison, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action
In late March, agent Andrea Morrison adopted many safety measures to showcase this three-bedroom house, from sharing floor plans and home inspection reports online to sanitizing the interior. After just three showings, two parties submitted bids.
“It’s a really good house and there’s demand for that,” Ms. Morrison said.
“[Visitors] wore masks and rubber gloves and we had everything sanitized, all the lights were on and cupboards ajar. It’s sort of a great way of doing business, because people that are looking are serious.”
What they got
This two-storey house was built on a 25-foot-by-122-foot lot in the 1920s, but in recent years, it has been modernized inside and out.
The main gathering areas include a living room with a fireplace and an open kitchen and dining area with a stone-topped island and double doors to a deck and sports court.
The basement has its own entrance, office, recreation area and one of two full bathrooms.
The agent’s take
“It’s in the heart of Bloor West, and has the coveted schools – like Runnymede public, Humberside and St. Pius – within walking distance,” Ms. Morrison said.
“It’s detached with legal pad parking, and the renovations have been very nicely done with the wall between the kitchen and dining room opened up and a walkout to a big yard.”
The outdoor space also has a large area with paving stones for year-round use. “They are a very active family, so in the winter they make a hockey rink,” Ms. Morrison said.
