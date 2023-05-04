Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

65 Mullen Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,188,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $1,401,800 (February, 2023)

Taxes: $6,043 (2022)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

A south-facing patio and yard can be accessed through the eat-in kitchen.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Two other freehold properties on Mullen Drive sold in the first four weeks of 2023, one for $1.2-million and the other for $1.3-million. This house on the same short, winding street south of Promenade mall shared many of the same attributes. It was decided to list it an asking price of $1,188,000 in hopes of generating multiple offers that might outdo those earlier sales while housing inventories were still low.

“Typically, in previous markets, by mid-March – after March Break – the inventory level starts to creep up, so we were trying to get ahead of that,” said agent Michael Steinman.

“It didn’t actually happen, but we knew historically, if we waited another week or two, we might be in trouble.”

The sellers were rewarded with 17 offers, with the standout bid coming in at $213,800 higher than their asking price. “Last year, offers were blowing sellers out of the water, so a lot of the offers this year, like on Mullen for example … were all very conservative, aside from a few,” Mr. Steinman said.

“There were a few under, a few at and a few just over our asking price.”

What they got

The home has open living and dining areas.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This more than 40-year-old house has a full basement and a built-in double garage on a 45- by 110-foot lot.

There are open living and dining areas and a south-facing patio and yard that can be accessed through the eat-in kitchen. The family room has a fireplace.

There are three bathrooms and a laundry room on the main floor.

The agent’s take

“It wasn’t heavily upgraded, but it was kept in pristine condition,” Mr. Steinman said.

“Buyers were mostly families with one or two kids.”