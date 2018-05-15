St. Clair condo sale illustrates rebound in Toronto prices

Open this photo in gallery 270 Rushton Rd., No. 602, Toronto.

Asking price: $449,000

Selling price: $510,000

Previous selling price: $325,739 (2013)

Taxes: $2,190 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action: Open houses are not permitted at the Rushton near Wychwood Barns, so that filtered out the window shoppers to leave more than two dozen serious buyers who visited this one-bedroom-plus-den unit in February.

“There are not very many sales that happen in this building; there were four sales in 2017,” said agent Kimmé Myles, who sold a similar unit above for $439,900 in May.

“This unit, one floor down, sold 10 months later for $510,000 with three offers … [likely because] the condo market is stronger than what it was back then.”

What they got: In a fairly new, nine-storey building, this sixth-floor suite was designed with a 30-foot wide balcony spanning its width and walkouts from the bedroom and open living and dining area.

Upgraded from standard builder finishes are hardwood floors, large stainless steel appliances and extra deep kitchen cabinetry.

Ensuite laundry facilities and storage locker come with the unit. Monthly fees of $646 goes towards water, heating, fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take: “Although it’s only 620 square feet, the layout is such a great use of space and it’s so bright,” Ms. Myles said.

“This has a lovely, horizontal layout versus a vertical box, so there were wall-to-wall windows … even in the kitchen there was a window you could actually open.”

Another key asset was its setting amid many urban attractions. “The location is wonderful because you’re right on St. Clair West, in a very vibrant area with restaurants, fitness facilities and fresh fruit stands,” Ms. Myles said.

“And you’ve got the streetcar running through there and the subway is about a 10-minute streetcar ride or 15 to 20-minute walk.”