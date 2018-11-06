Stacked townhouse in North York sells under asking with one offer

28 Sommerset Way, No. 1015, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $580,000

Previous selling price: $183,097 (1997)

Taxes: $2,524 (2017)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery New laminate floors were laid down in two bedrooms and the open living and dining areas.

Almost every day for nearly a month this June, a new potential buyer toured this condo in a stacked townhouse, which was one of few bungalow-style units available in a 21-year-old enclave composed of one- and two-storey homes. “We had one offer and it was good enough,” agent Bill Thom said.

What they got

This lower-level suite has a front entrance off a patio and a rear exit to a common corridor to the garage and storage locker.

New laminate floors were laid down in two bedrooms and the open living and dining areas. Ceramic tile floors appear in the kitchen and two bathrooms.

The cost of water, gatehouse security and a car wash bay are covered by monthly fees of $420.

The agent’s take

“It’s on the ground floor – which we call bungalow-style because it’s on one level – so a lot of people like it because they don’t have to deal with the stairs to get to the bedroom,” Mr. Thom said.

“And you can walk to the subway, shopping, theatre and community centre, and also Earl Haig [Secondary] School.”

The unit is also convenient for those wanting to avoid stepping foot outside. “The back feels like an apartment, but the front is like a townhouse,” Mr. Thom said.

“In the winter, you can walk between units [via the corridor], which is ideal for related people or maybe parents on the same floor.”