 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Stacked townhouse in North York sells under asking with one offer

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Stacked townhouse in North York sells under asking with one offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

28 Sommerset Way, No. 1015, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $580,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $183,097 (1997)

Taxes: $2,524 (2017)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

New laminate floors were laid down in two bedrooms and the open living and dining areas.

Almost every day for nearly a month this June, a new potential buyer toured this condo in a stacked townhouse, which was one of few bungalow-style units available in a 21-year-old enclave composed of one- and two-storey homes. “We had one offer and it was good enough,” agent Bill Thom said.

What they got

This lower-level suite has a front entrance off a patio and a rear exit to a common corridor to the garage and storage locker.

New laminate floors were laid down in two bedrooms and the open living and dining areas. Ceramic tile floors appear in the kitchen and two bathrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

The cost of water, gatehouse security and a car wash bay are covered by monthly fees of $420.

The agent’s take

“It’s on the ground floor – which we call bungalow-style because it’s on one level – so a lot of people like it because they don’t have to deal with the stairs to get to the bedroom,” Mr. Thom said.

“And you can walk to the subway, shopping, theatre and community centre, and also Earl Haig [Secondary] School.”

The unit is also convenient for those wanting to avoid stepping foot outside. “The back feels like an apartment, but the front is like a townhouse,” Mr. Thom said.

“In the winter, you can walk between units [via the corridor], which is ideal for related people or maybe parents on the same floor.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019