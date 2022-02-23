City Plus Realty Inc.

1 Bloor St., E., No. 7406, Toronto

Asking price: $2,498,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $2.35-million (January, 2022)

Taxes: $9,985 (2020)

Days on the market: 150

Buyer’s agents: Stefan Stepien and Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The kitchen is outfitted with high-end Sub-Zero appliances and has side-by-side kitchen islands.City Plus Realty Inc.

Owners of a suite in One Bloor – one of Toronto’s tallest residential towers – were considering moving to a townhouse to get more living space. But their long-time agent alerted them to a better option in their own building – this corner suite with two bedrooms and a den on the lower penthouse level. They made an offer to the seller, then raised it to $2.35-million to thwart other interested parties.

“When we started chatting with the [listing] agent, more action had picked up from other buyers, so then we ended up getting into a multiple offer situation, which is very odd after four or five months on the market,” said the buyer’s agent, Stefan Stepien.

“We were able to discuss an appropriate price with the other agent, so luckily we were able to win it against two other buyers.”

What they got

Monthly fees of $1,271 pay for water, heating, concierge, and cover the use of indoor and outdoor pools.City Plus Realty Inc.

This 1,410-square-foot unit is surrounded by window walls in every room, with glass paneled-railings along the wraparound balcony.

The kitchen is outfitted with high-end Sub-Zero appliances and has side-by-side kitchen islands.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees of $1,271 pay for water, heating, concierge, and cover the use of indoor and outdoor pools.

The agent’s take

The unit is surrounded by window walls in every room.City Plus Realty Inc.

“People are losing out more and more on houses because of how scarce the market is, so they’re turning back to condos,” Mr. Stepien said.

“If you’re able to get something like this with about 1,400 square feet, a family can live there and not feel tied in like a lot of these smaller units that are 500-, 600- or 700-square feet.”

This northwest-facing unit also occupies a unique spot in the tower. “You have unobstructed views of the CN Tower all the way across to the [Don Valley Parkway],” Mr. Stepien said.

“And the higher you go up there, it’s more quiet. You can’t hear construction, and you rarely hear police or traffic.”

