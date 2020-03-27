 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Suburban Hamilton bungalow sells over asking

Sydnia Yu
Ancaster, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
St. Jean Realty Inc.

54 Anderson Court, Ancaster, Ont.

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $825,000

Previous selling prices: $625,000 (2016); $227,316 (1999)

Taxes: $5,657 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The home has vaulted ceilings over the open living and dining areas.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

The asking price for this three-bedroom bungalow in Ancaster, an affluent suburb south west of Hamilton, reflected the average selling price for area properties this year of about $800,000. The 20-year-old property was inspected by a wide range of buyers, including young families and downsizers, and received an offer within 72 hours of listing.

“The majority of [new listings] are not going to be selling in a few days for over ask in this price bracket,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“We got a lot of activity very quickly for a combination of reasons: it’s in Ancaster, which is a desirable area, and the fact it’s a bungalow is of interest to many buyers.”

What they got

The kitchen has been renovated.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,892-square-foot bungalow with a double garage was kept in top form with new roofing and flooring and renovations to the kitchen and three bathrooms.

There is a two-storey foyer and vaulted ceilings above the open living and dining areas. There are arched windows, a gas fireplace and double doors to a two-tiered deck.

The basement is finished with separate recreation, study and guest rooms.

The agent’s take

The living room features a gas fireplace.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It’s not easy to find a one-floor [plan] in a newer home in an area like this,” Mr. St Jean said.

“This showed better than your typical home in that neighbourhood that hasn’t had a lot of updates like this.”

The 49-foot-by-115-foot grounds are near conservation and parkland, but the big box stores along Highway 403 are also easily accessible. “It’s quiet and very scenic with a lot of trees around there,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“But literally five minutes up the road, you can hit every amenity imaginable.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

