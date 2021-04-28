Ten offers in five days for rural Hamilton area home

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

1284 Cheapside Rd., Jarvis, Ont.

Asking price: $549,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $750,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $285,000 (July, 2012); $202,500 (October, 2005)

Taxes: $4,391 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This two-storey house sits on a 165-foot-by-400-foot property just a ten-minute drive from Lake Erie and less than an hour from Hamilton. About 60 parties made the trek out to see it in person, and in less than a week, the sellers had 10 offers in hand.

Open this photo in gallery The house has a traditional living area. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“[Previously], if we had one offer and sold within $10,000 of list price, you would have been doing great, and if you got lucky and got two offers and maybe $5,000 or $10,000 over, you’d be feeling awesome,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“Over the last few years – despite what’s going on this year – our market has been growing at a pretty rapid pace and the rural areas are benefiting from it.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This 1,902-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and casual entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

There are more traditional living and dining areas and a separate kitchen with sliding doors to a deck and in-ground pool.

Open this photo in gallery There's a deck and in-ground pool at the back of the house. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The laundry room is upstairs. The roofing, windows and main operating systems have been recently updated and there is an attached double garage.

The agent’s take

“Most people going out into Halton, Jarvis and all these [rural] communities are normally coming from the Hamilton area looking for more land, space and affordability,” Mr. St. Jean said.

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery The dining and kitchen opens to the deck with sliding doors. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“A lot of people are retiring and younger families don’t want the urban city life, but still want the proximity to amenities and things they might need in the city.”

The 30-year-old house is also in great shape as is, or primed for future improvement. “It’s a pretty standard family home that someone could go into and make their own,” Mr. St. Jean said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.