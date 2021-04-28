 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Ten offers in five days for rural Hamilton area home

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

1284 Cheapside Rd., Jarvis, Ont.

Asking price: $549,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $750,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $285,000 (July, 2012); $202,500 (October, 2005)

Taxes: $4,391 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This two-storey house sits on a 165-foot-by-400-foot property just a ten-minute drive from Lake Erie and less than an hour from Hamilton. About 60 parties made the trek out to see it in person, and in less than a week, the sellers had 10 offers in hand.

Open this photo in gallery

The house has a traditional living area.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“[Previously], if we had one offer and sold within $10,000 of list price, you would have been doing great, and if you got lucky and got two offers and maybe $5,000 or $10,000 over, you’d be feeling awesome,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“Over the last few years – despite what’s going on this year – our market has been growing at a pretty rapid pace and the rural areas are benefiting from it.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This 1,902-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and casual entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

There are more traditional living and dining areas and a separate kitchen with sliding doors to a deck and in-ground pool.

Open this photo in gallery

There's a deck and in-ground pool at the back of the house.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The laundry room is upstairs. The roofing, windows and main operating systems have been recently updated and there is an attached double garage.

The agent’s take

“Most people going out into Halton, Jarvis and all these [rural] communities are normally coming from the Hamilton area looking for more land, space and affordability,” Mr. St. Jean said.

Open this photo in gallery

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery

The dining and kitchen opens to the deck with sliding doors.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“A lot of people are retiring and younger families don’t want the urban city life, but still want the proximity to amenities and things they might need in the city.”

The 30-year-old house is also in great shape as is, or primed for future improvement. “It’s a pretty standard family home that someone could go into and make their own,” Mr. St. Jean said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies