Three-bedroom home in The Pocket sells at a $315,400 premium

84 Earl Grey Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000

Selling price: $1,510,400

Previous selling prices: $620,200 (2009); $350,000 (2008)

Taxes: $3,902 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

In the area south of the Danforth and east of Pape Avenue known as the Pocket, housing turnover is generally low. But the owners of this three-bedroom house were surprised to find they had competition in the neighbourhood mid-May.

“At the same time, there were two other homes on the street for sale, which was so unusual because rarely does a home come up on the street at all,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“But they were all different in their own way with pluses and minuses, so we did really well.”

What they got

This semi-detached, brick structure is more than a century old, but the interior decor and layout is much more modern. For instance, the foyer has clear sight lines into the front living and dining area and rear kitchen. There is a gas fireplace in the living room and granite countertops in the kitchen, with a glass door to the deck.

The basement provides an extra recreation area with a back exit to the 21-foot-by 90-foot grounds and mutual driveway.

The agent’s take

“It was totally move-in ready and it had a master ensuite, which is pretty rare to have, and it also had a main-floor powder room, which is rare,” Ms. Lewis said.

“So it has four bathrooms, which is unusual for a two-storey semi.”

But what initially drew most buyers to the home was its location. “The Pocket is like a neighbourhood within a neighbourhood,” Ms. Lewis said.

“It’s very community-oriented with street parties and Easter egg hunts in the park.”

