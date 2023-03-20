Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

17 Sandyhook Square, Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $1,038,000 (February, 2023)

Taxes: $4,670 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The three-bedroom house is located on a quiet street in a cul-de-sac.

This three-bedroom house is on a quiet street where the last comparable property sold for about $1-million after it was listed for $899,000 last fall. This one was also cautiously listed at an asking price of $899,000 in February.

“It’s really a tough market to price some properties, especially because there weren’t a lot of sales and [comparables],” said agent Dino Capocci. “So you want to follow what a few [sellers] have done recently that worked. I did go a little low on the price, but the house also needed a lot of work because it was an estate sale.”

Within one week, 80 visitors toured the house and 16 made purchase offers. Subsequent negotiations ended with an accepted bid of $1.038-million.

“It was fun to have 16 offers, which reminds me of a few years ago, and it was the first sign there was a bounce coming,” Mr. Capocci said. “And there has been – we’ve been pretty busy.”

“It’s also in a very coveted pocket,” Mr. Capocci said. “It’s right at Warden and Steeles, so it borders Markham, and is very close to Pacific Mall and a big Asian community.”

What they got

The house has a standard living room, dining room and kitchen layout on the main floor.

This 42-year-old house has a standard living room, dining room, kitchen layout on the main floor, as well as casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels.

A highlight upstairs is a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

There is a south-facing back yard on the 30-by 108-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Within one week, 80 visitors toured the house and 16 made purchase offers.

“Sandyhook Square is a nice cul-de-sac, so you don’t see any through traffic,” Mr. Capocci said.

“What’s desirable about the house is that it’s detached, it has an attached garage, and a beautiful back yard.”