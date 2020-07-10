 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Three bids for big Lawrence Park house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

re-deal-glengowan-0709

78 Glengowan Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,195,000

Selling price: $3,195,000

Taxes: $13,727 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agents: Carol Lome, Grant Irwin and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There are two entertaining areas on the main floor.

re-deal-glengowan-0709

To safeguard the health of both seller and potential buyers, the listing agents made sure this three-storey house on a 50- by 136-foot lot was vacant and sanitized before each showing late this March. The extra effort paid off in three bids by April 1st.

“We were at the very beginning of COVID, so we had a virtual tour, original [floor] plan, lots of pictures and prequalified people before they came through,” said agent Carol Lome, who greenlighted about a dozen visitors.

“We had fewer showings, but more qualified buyers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Both entertaining areas are complete with fireplaces.

re-deal-glengowan-0709

This six-bedroom, brick-and-stone structure is a remnant from the early 1930s with leaded glass windows, strip hardwood flooring and 18-inch, quarter-sawn, single-plank panelling throughout the 3,745-square-foot space.

There are two entertaining areas on the main floor, complete with fireplaces, as well as a separate dining room with access to a covered porch and deck.

The kitchen and four bathrooms have been updated. There is also a finished basement and a built-in garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Single-plank panelling covers the 3,745-square-foot interior.

re-deal-glengowan-0709

“It was a very gracious Lawrence Park house,” Ms. Lome said. “Custom built, so it had the most beautiful millwork, most gracious staircase and large principal rooms.

“It [would be] very easy to do a kitchen/family room without doing an addition, which would be a really nice feature.”

