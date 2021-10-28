Special to The Globe and Mail

Right at Home Realty Inc.

9 Carey Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,285,000 (August, 2021)

Selling price: $3,350,000 (August, 2021)

Taxes: $6,153 (2021)

Days on the market: five

Listing agents: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The kitchen has bar seating at a long island.Right at Home Realty Inc.

This modern infill house in midtown Toronto was the first to come up for sale on quiet, low-traffic Carey Road in almost three years. About 40 potential buyers passed through within days, and three came back with a purchase offer, one of which was $65,000 over the asking price.

“There were other homes in the neighbourhood, but there wasn’t anything comparable in terms of the design and level of finish,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“The interest in the house was very strong and it so happened three people stepped up to try and grab it.

“It’s proof positive that beautiful newer homes are in demand.”

What they got

The four-bedroom house has massive glass doors to the south-facing deck and four upper terraces.Right at Home Realty Inc.

The four-bedroom house has herringbone flooring on the main level, a glass-lined stairwell and massive glass doors to the south-facing deck and four upper terraces.

The thoughtful design allows easy flow between the living room and its gas fireplace and the kitchen, which has bar seating at a long island. The recreation room on the lower level has a wet bar.

On the third floor, the largest bedroom has a walk-in closet and the most elaborate of the house’s five bathrooms.

A garage provides parking on the 22-by-125-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The house has herringbone flooring on the main level.Right at Home Realty Inc.

“The owner spent a lot of time and attention making sure the finishes were not just stylish but of a really high calibre,” Mr. Johnston said.

“The kitchen was a standout because it has an interesting design where everything could be tucked away and hidden in the cabinetry.”

Little needed to be done outside. “One of the things that was appealing here was the exterior space was quite low maintenance, so you’re not mowing a patch of grass,” Mr. Johnston said.

