Three parties court High Park home

62 Keele St., Toronto
Asking price: $999,000
Selling price: $1.2-million
Previous selling price: $220,000 (1998)
Taxes: $4,228 (2017)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agents: Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Re/Max Professionals Inc.
The action
During one week late this March, this semi-detached house was the only vacancy to be found near Keele subway station, so it easily corralled offers from three visitors on a list of 30.
What they got
The interior layout is classic with a winding staircase to the upper-floor bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen separate from a living and dining area. Sliding doors open to the back patio.
Some updates include new stainless steel appliances, a fourth bathroom and carpeting in the lower-level recreation room.
The agent’s take
“The biggest selling features were a private drive, the garage, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and most importantly, location,” agent Michael Inwood said.
“It’s a minute’s walk to Keele subway station and High Park.”
“It’s a minute’s walk to Keele subway station and High Park.”