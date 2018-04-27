 Skip to main content

Three parties court High Park home

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

The semi-detached home is located near Keele subway station.

62 Keele St., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $1.2-million

Previous selling price: $220,000 (1998)

Taxes: $4,228 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

During one week late this March, this semi-detached house was the only vacancy to be found near Keele subway station, so it easily corralled offers from three visitors on a list of 30.

The house has a classic layout with separate kitchen, living and dining areas.

What they got

The interior layout is classic with a winding staircase to the upper-floor bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen separate from a living and dining area. Sliding doors open to the back patio.

Some updates include new stainless steel appliances, a fourth bathroom and carpeting in the lower-level recreation room.

The agent’s take

“The biggest selling features were a private drive, the garage, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and most importantly, location,” agent Michael Inwood said.

“It’s a minute’s walk to Keele subway station and High Park.”

