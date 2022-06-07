Special to The Globe and Mail

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

80 Balderson Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $2,598,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2.82-million (March, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $1,635,000 (March, 2019); $1,960,000 (August, 2017); $1,144,406 (April, 2014)

Taxes: $9,131 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The great room was a 'big selling feature,' and has a fireplace and double height ceilings with a waffle design.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Both an online video tour and a traditional open house were used in marketing this five-bedroom house, resulting in several offers.

“A lot of people believe it’s just nosy neighbours who come to open houses, but a lot of people don’t want to feel pressured by calling an agent and want to go at their leisure,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

“We expected good activity because the house was fairly large with a finished basement – so that was a big draw for people coming in – and there weren’t many homes of that size.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a servery and double doors to a wide deck.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This two-storey house was built less than 10 years ago and has 6,000 square feet of living space, including a lower level with multiple rooms, a kitchenette, one of home’s six bathrooms and a separate entrance.

The main floor is arranged with a private office, formal living and dining rooms and a great room with a fireplace and double height ceilings with a waffle design.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a servery and double doors to a wide deck.

There’s also a built-in two-car garage with driveway space for more.

The agent’s take

“A big selling feature was the great room – it was open to above with over 20-foot ceilings,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The basement was blocked off into two, so an in-law, caregiver or nanny could live there comfortably, plus there was another space to have another bedroom, theatre room or whatever you wanted for personal use.”

The 67- by 105-foot lot also had its advantages. “It was a corner lot, and that appealed to a lot of people who wanted light coming in from both sides,” Mr. Ipekian said.

