Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Two-bedroom North York condo sells for less than asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
2 Clairtrell Rd., No. 215, Toronto

Asking price: $695,000

Selling price: $667,500

Previous selling prices: $305,000 (2006); $252,680 (2004)

Taxes: $2,631 (2018)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action

This corner suite was the sole unit available in the roughly 16-year-old Bayview Mansions building.

Late last year, this two-bedroom corner suite was cleaned, painted and staged, giving 17 potential buyers the chance to visualize what it might be like to make it their new home. Though it was the sole unit available in the roughly 16-year-old Bayview Mansions building, it still took a couple of weeks for an offer to emerge.

“[Buyers] in the general Bayview Village and Bayview/Sheppard area don’t appear to have the same sense of urgency as the downtown core does,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“Rather than wait until the spring [market], we opted to go on right at the end of December because we figured there might be someone looking at that time and we’d take advantage of what appeared to be a period of low inventory.”

What they got

The unit is flooded by sunlight with windows in the kitchen and bedrooms.

Just one block west of Bayview station and Bayview Village Shopping Centre, this corner suite is flooded by sunlight with windows in the kitchen and both bedrooms, as well as a balcony off the open living and dining area.

The unit also comes with two bathrooms, laundry machines and a parking spot. Monthly fees of $764 cover the cost of water, heating, concierge and fitness and recreation facilities.

The agent’s take

“The ease of accessibility to transit, highway [401] and shops was a determining factor for families and empty-nesters,” Mr. Bibby said.

“[Furthermore], in the area, you’re going to get larger, more expansive floor plans than you would in the core, so the sheer size, and the fact it has a split bedroom plan, an eat-in kitchen and detached balcony facing north away from Sheppard, were really what attracted people there.”

Related topics

