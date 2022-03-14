Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

623 Lonsdale Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $4,998,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $4,750,000 (January, 2022)

Taxes: $19,064 (2021)

Days on the market: 58

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The house is on a 40- by-127-foot lot and was built four years ago.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This five-bedroom house was posted for sale over the holidays when there were few other similar properties available in upscale Forest Hill. Several visitors showed interest, but it wasn’t until one hopeful buyer brought forth a formal offer that another jumped in.

“Normally over the holidays, it’s very slow in terms of the amount of showings you get, because people are off on vacation or have family functions to deal with,” said agent Andrew Ipekian.

“So, we had a lot of people circling, looking to put an offer in, but didn’t initially, and over the holidays, there was some interest. But right after the holidays, it sold.”

What they got

The primary bedroom has crown mouldings, a two-sided fireplace and double doors to a deck.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This house on a 40- by-127-foot lot was built four years ago by Drew Laszlo Architect Inc. and Robin Nadel Design Inc.

Each room has been given grand scale finishings. The primary bedroom has crown mouldings, a two-sided fireplace and double doors to a deck, as well as two walk-in closets and a six-piece bathroom.

There are formal living and dining rooms and a an open concept eat-in kitchen with butler’s pantry. The family room has a gas fireplace and access to a south-facing loggia.

The agent’s take

The lower level was also professionally finished.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“It was like a show home,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“[My clients] built this house from scratch with an architect and a designer, and not many homes in the area are as big with a third floor, so it was a big feature to have five bedrooms above ground.”

The lower level was also professionally finished. “It had five televisions, a surround sound system and a great bar with multiple fridges, sinks and lights,” Mr. Ipekian said. “It was basically like going to a real sports bar.”

