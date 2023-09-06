Open this photo in gallery: Birdhouse Media

145 Beaconsfield Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $1.8-million (July, 2023)

Previous selling price: not applicable

Taxes: $6,449 (2023)

Days on the market: one

Listing agents: Parimal Gosai, Lesli Gaynor and Leonard Fridman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The three-storey structure includes an upper suite with a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a new rooftop deck.Birdhouse Media

Agent Parimal Gosai delayed listing this semi-detached Victorian until another updated duplex closer to Trinity Bellwood Park sold first. Once that property was rewarded a number beyond $1.8-million, this one was unveiled for $1,499,000. Eight hours later, one visitor unloaded an extra $301,000 to convince the seller to accept and cancel dozens of upcoming appointments.

“We worked with another agent in the neighbourhood who just sold a similar property on Shaw Street, so we had a good sense of who was looking for this type of property and how many offers they received, so we caught the backwash,” Mr. Gosai said.

“We ended up getting about 10 showings in before receiving the first offer, but since there’s a bit of uncertainly in the market, my clients liked what they saw and decided to take it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: One bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs.Birdhouse Media

This three-storey structure was extensively modernized, so it offers 3,064 square feet of living space, including an upper suite with a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a new rooftop deck.

The apartment below contains two entertaining areas, a dining space, and an eat-in kitchen with access to the patio and double garage. One bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The apartment below contains two entertaining areas, a dining space, and an eat-in kitchen with access to the patio and double garage.Birdhouse Media

“Single-family homes are still the most common in the neighbourhood, but we’re seeing more of the nice duplexes come back to the market as investors are trying to deleverage,” Mr. Gosai said.

“It had a lot of original, stained glass windows at the front of the house, and a lot of the baseboards and casement mouldings were still intact.”

The 17-by-136-foot lot also retains value. “The property was preapproved for a laneway house,” Mr. Gosai said, “but part of what drove the price is it’s on the same street as the Drake Hotel … and if you go up to Dundas, there’s a beautiful restaurant, named Milou.”