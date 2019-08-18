 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Updated Etobicoke row house sells quickly and over asking price

Done Deal

Updated Etobicoke row house sells quickly and over asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

263 Sixth St., Toronto

Asking price: $599,900

Selling price: $757,000

Previous selling prices: $432,000 (2014); $260,000 (Aug 2009); $231,000 (May 2009); $220,000 (2001)

Taxes: $2,138 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The home has upgraded hardwood floors in the living room.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Agent Jenelle Cameron suggested both major and minor repairs to this two-storey row house to increase its value and appeal with house hunters browsing other properties on the same street this June. The efforts paid off, with upwards of 100 visits by potential buyers and eight offers on a Monday evening, selling for $157,100 over asking.

“It showed really well," Ms. Cameron said. "It was staged … and the homeowners did so much work to get it ready. They painted, did new flooring, finished the basement and did everything right.

“I expected maybe over $100,000 more [than the list price], so we did better than I thought.”

What they got

The kitchen opens to a new backyard deck.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

At the end of a row of houses across from Sixth Street Park, this century-old residence was refreshed with updated windows and a new deck off the eat-in kitchen, as well as two renovated bathrooms and upgraded hardwood floors in the open living and dining area and all three bedrooms.

A fenced-in backyard with a gate to a laneway fills out the 17-foot-by 118-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s nice you can still get something in a good neighbourhood in the city for that price,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It has a really nice backyard too and three-car parking, which is huge.”

