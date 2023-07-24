162 Vail Meadows Cres., Bowmanville, Ont.

Asking price: $629,900 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $785,555 (May, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $420,000 (January, 2017); $281,000 (June, 2014); $174,000 (September, 2008); $167,000 (August, 2003); $135,992 (September, 1992)

Taxes: $3,368 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The three-bedroom, two-storey townhouse listed for $629,900 brought in 23 bids on offer night.Handout

The action

During a short period this spring, agent Jenelle Cameron saw multiple offers for properties everywhere from bustling Toronto neighbourhoods to a quiet suburb more than 75 kilometres east. That suburb is where this three-bedroom, two-storey townhouse listed for $629,900, brought in 23 bids on offer night.

“Our timing was perfect because there was a little window where things were heating up fast and there wasn’t much inventory,” said Ms. Cameron.

“I had a lot of local buyers, but also people coming through from far away, too, because Bowmanville is less expensive than other areas. So, we were talking to people coming from Brampton and Burlington.”

Open this photo in gallery: The home boasts new appliances and flooring.Handout

What they got

This roughly 60-year-old end unit had recent improvements, including new flooring and appliances.

“It’s amazing how minor renovations, staging and good photography makes all the difference in how someone perceives the property,” Ms. Cameron said. “By spending $20,000 to $30,000, [the sellers] probably got $100,000 more than if they left it as is.”

More casual entertaining areas can be found upstairs, above the garage and down in the basement.

For socializing outdoors, a flagstone patio and backyard fill out the 25- by 107-foot lot.

Open this photo in gallery: The roughly 60-year-old end unit went through minor renovations.Handout

The agent’s take

“It has a nice layout because it has a family room on the second level,” Ms. Cameron said.

“Bowmanville is a pretty small place, but it has a lot of shops and services now, so it’s easier to be central in town because you can walk to everything if you want to.”