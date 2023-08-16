Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

52 Wyndance Way, Uxbridge, Ont.

Asking price: $2,899,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $2.8-million (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $957,892 (August, 2014)

Taxes: $13,677 (2022)

Days on the market: 81

Listing agent: Gerald Lawrence, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

Open this photo in gallery: The family room in the 3,691square-foot bungalow has hardwood flooring and a large fireplace and mantle.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This four-bedroom bungalow is in a gated community about 60 kilometres northeast of downtown Toronto. It drew numerous visitors to check out the 3,691 square feet of living space, but just two offers. The first was rejected as inadequate, but the sellers were able to work with another bidder and close a deal at $99,000 under the asking price.

“There are quite a good number of homes in there are over $2-million,” said agent Gerald Lawrence.

“We had a lot of out-of-towners, and we were expecting families or multi-generational families because of all the bedrooms on the main floor, the basement was finished, and there was also a loft completely on its own with its own entrance as well.”

Open this photo in gallery: The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts porcelain tiles and plenty of counter space.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

Wyndance Estates was built about 10 years ago with 125 properties. This bungalow has a loft above the triple garage, and several exits to a saltwater pool and a pool house on the 85- by 197-foot lot.

There is a fireplace in the family room, porcelain tile flooring in the eat-in kitchen and hardwood flooring nearly everywhere else, from the office to the recreation areas downstairs.

The basement also has a wet bar, wine cellar and sauna.

Tied land fees are $538 per month, which pay for snow removal and use of common tennis and basketball courts.

Open this photo in gallery: The first bid received was rejected as inadequate, but the sellers were able to work with another bidder and close a deal at $99,000 under the asking price.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The agent’s take

“One of the popular designs were bungalows with lofts, so there are quite a few in there,” Mr. Lawrence said.

“Many homes in there have swimming pools, but this one was a bit on the lavish side with lighting, waterspouts and three waterfalls.”

Each household is also deeded membership to the Wyndance Golf Club next door. “There were people looking at it to be closer to the golf course,” said Mr. Lawrence.

“But if you don’t use it, you don’t pay anything.”