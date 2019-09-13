Vacant west-end Toronto condo snapped up in hot market

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

25 Viking Lane, No. 448, Toronto

Asking price: $625,900

Selling price: $618,000

Previous selling price: $278,138 (2008)

Taxes: $2,337 (2019)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has all new appliances. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Just north of the Kipling GO and TTC stations, a roughly ten-year-old high-rise complex offered a pair of suites in the low $600,000s in mid-July, but because this two-bedroom corner unit was untenanted, it was much easier to schedule visits for prospective buyers.

“If [buyers] wanted to see the unit in five minutes, we could confirm it because the property was vacant,” said agent Ed Allan.

“[Furthermore], the condominium market is very hot and if it’s reasonably well priced – and this property was – they go right away.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Natural light fills the unit. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This 937-square-foot unit is filled with natural light with windows in both bedrooms and the open den and living and dining area, which also has large balcony doors.

There is a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom, and new kitchen and laundry appliances, plus a locker and parking.

Each month, fees of $569 pay for water, heating, concierge and upkeep of party and fitness rooms, the indoor pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The building is a short walk to Kipling subway station. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“A two-bedroom condo is very difficult to get, especially in a newer building. Most are bachelors, one-bedroom or one [bedroom] plus dens,” Mr. Allan said.

“It was in very good shape, it was a good size, and ideal for two people.”

The building is also ideally located, despite temporary construction in the area. “It’s literally a three to five-minute walk to the Kipling subway,” Mr. Allan said.

