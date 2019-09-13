Vacant west-end Toronto condo snapped up in hot market

25 Viking Lane, No. 448, Toronto
Asking price: $625,900
Selling price: $618,000
Previous selling price: $278,138 (2008)
Taxes: $2,337 (2019)
Days on the market: four
Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
Just north of the Kipling GO and TTC stations, a roughly ten-year-old high-rise complex offered a pair of suites in the low $600,000s in mid-July, but because this two-bedroom corner unit was untenanted, it was much easier to schedule visits for prospective buyers.
“If [buyers] wanted to see the unit in five minutes, we could confirm it because the property was vacant,” said agent Ed Allan.
“[Furthermore], the condominium market is very hot and if it’s reasonably well priced – and this property was – they go right away.”
What they got
This 937-square-foot unit is filled with natural light with windows in both bedrooms and the open den and living and dining area, which also has large balcony doors.
There is a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom, and new kitchen and laundry appliances, plus a locker and parking.
Each month, fees of $569 pay for water, heating, concierge and upkeep of party and fitness rooms, the indoor pool and rooftop deck.
The agent’s take
“A two-bedroom condo is very difficult to get, especially in a newer building. Most are bachelors, one-bedroom or one [bedroom] plus dens,” Mr. Allan said.
“It was in very good shape, it was a good size, and ideal for two people.”
The building is also ideally located, despite temporary construction in the area. “It’s literally a three to five-minute walk to the Kipling subway,” Mr. Allan said.
