Bloor West starter home stirs up multiple bids

477 WILLARD AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $1,049,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,185,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $232,500 (1992)

TAXES: $4,788 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Eight

LISTING AGENT: Anil Khera, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: For a brief period in February, buyers who looked for a million-dollar house in move-in condition near Bloor West Village had just one choice: this detached house on a 21-by-114-foot lot. So, after 60 private showings and an open house attended by about 100 groups, six firm bids emerged.

"Houses that are well presented and well priced in good neighbourhoods continue to get good attention," agent Anil Khera said. "This fell in that category."

What They Got: Constructed around 1926, this two-storey, brick structure has a classic look and layout with decorative trims and hardwood floors in the bedrooms and formal living and dining rooms.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

However, the mechanics and main bathroom were replaced and renovations done in a rear kitchen with a mudroom that exits to the deck, backyard, garage and laneway parking.

The basement was also finished as an open recreation room.

The Agent's Take: "This is typical of the entry-level, detached homes in the area with three bedrooms and roughly 1,200 square feet," Mr. Khera said.

"It has a nice mix of older charm with all the woodwork, plate rails, French doors and things like that still in place – and still in good condition – mixed with some updates. Like the kitchen was done four years ago."