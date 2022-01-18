Skip to main content

The property at 142 Vine Ave. in the Junction was purchased by TAS Design Build.TAS Design Build

The building at 142 Vince Ave. is one of three locations TAS Design Build is looking to redevelop.TAS Design Build

Scarborough's Milne Ave. is located close to Lake Ontario.TAS Design Build

Scarborough's 55 Milne Ave. still has all its industrial fixings.TAS Design Build

55-61 Milne Ave. sports over 12,000 square metres of high-ceilinged indoor space on three hectares of land.TAS Design Build

55 Milne Ave. is poised to become a community gathering space featuring small business, artisans and artists, and social enterprises and non-profits.TAS Design Build

In the words of Jane Jacobs, 55 Milne Ave. is an old building that is just begging to be filled with new ideas.TAS Design Build

Milne Ave. features plenty of long, low, industrial buildings, surrounded by immense seas of asphalt.TAS Design Build

The building at 772 Warden Ave. in Scarborough was purchased by TAS Design Build.TAS Design Build

Scarborough's 772 Warden Ave. will be repurposed for small businesses.TAS Design Build

