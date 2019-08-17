 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Buyers get New Westminster condo for below asking price

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers get New Westminster condo for below asking price

Kerry Gold
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

508-500 Royal Ave., New Westminster, B.C.

Asking price: $555,000

Selling price: $540,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $339,050 (2015)

Days on market: 56

Taxes: $2,142

Maintenance fee: $277

Listing agent: Adam Senuik, Keller Williams Elite Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in a condo building near the SkyTrain, Queen’s Park and Westminster Quay shopping and schools.

Handout

The sellers were a young family looking to upsize. The buyers are a young couple that were renting. “With supply up and demand down, many buyers are finding properties they like, but they aren’t feeling a sense of urgency to write an offer right away,” listing agent Adam Senuik says.

In this market, interested but unsure buyers often wait until another buyer comes along and makes an offer and then they step in with offers. “This has not been an uncommon scenario for 2019,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has an open-concept kitchen and living area.

Handout

Located in downtown New Westminster, the two-bedroom condo is steps to the SkyTrain, Queen’s Park, Westminster Quay shopping and schools. The 795-square-foot condo is in a four-year-old low-rise building with a large deck, open-concept kitchen and living area and wide-plank flooring. Pets and rentals are allowed and it comes with one parking spot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit also boasts a large deck.

Handout

There was a lot of traffic going through the unit, but after 55 days, zero offers, Mr. Senuik says. “Knowing we were priced close to the true value of this property, we didn’t let the pressure of time get to us, and we held at our price.” By day 56, an offer came in, so Mr. Senuik notified the other agents who’d shown interest. Another competing offer came in and it was accepted.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter