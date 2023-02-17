Special to The Globe and Mail

788 Richards St., No. 914, Vancouver

788 Richards St., No. 914, Vancouver

Asking price: $749,000 (Oct. 2, 2022)

Selling price: $712,000 (Nov. 15, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $485,000 (2012); $386,900 (2008)

Days on market: 43

Monthly maintenance fee: $538.83

Taxes: $2,011.62 (2022)

Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The condo’s best features are its amenities.Re/Max Crest Realty

The seller had owned the investment unit for many years. The buyer wanted to live downtown but also have the option of renting the space at a premium rent, says listing agent Nicolas Blachette.

He held four showings a week for six weeks. He received three offers and the sale completed near the end of January.

What they got

The one-bedroom plus flex space has high ceilings and dark floors.Re/Max Crest Realty

This condo’s best features are its amenities. The 700-square-foot downtown unit is in the boutique Hermitage Hotel building, built in 2008.

The one-bedroom plus flex space has high ceilings, dark floors, updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and gas cooktop, bathroom with rain shower and stacked laundry.

The building has 24-hour concierge, an outdoor heated pool, gym, rooftop park and underground parking.

The agent’s take

The unit is in the boutique Hermitage Hotel building.Re/Max Crest Realty

“The market is very slow right now with lots of buyers on the fence, taking their time to find the perfect match at an attractive price,” Mr. Blachette says. “It’s a great time to write offers and upgrade or downsize, with more negotiating power and time to move.”

Downtown inventory remains low and rents are high, which offers options for investor buyers, he says.