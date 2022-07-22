Sutton Group West Coast Realty

2150 Brunswick St., No. 103, Vancouver

Listing price: $499,000 (June 13)

Selling price: $581,000 (June 21)

Days on market: 8

Monthly maintenance fee: $299.28

Taxes: $1,406.02 (2022)

Listing agent: Krystian Thomas, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The building has been updated, including new windows, renovated common areas, new plumbing, balconies, roof and elevator.

Listing agent Krystian Thomas saw about 40 groups go through the unit, including investors and end-users. He received five offers, most of them subject free. It sold quickly despite the fact that a subway will be running underneath the property.

It’s in a sought-after location and the building has been well maintained, and he’d priced it low to generate interest. As well, the long-time owners had already moved out and the unit had been painted and staged.

“Everything was done to it, so it was easier for people, even in a market like this, to go through it and feel better about it,” Mr. Thomas said.

The sale completed on July 14.

What they got

The three-storey building was built in 1982, when units were generally larger, so this bright first-floor unit is 656 square feet, with a small window-less den.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This one-bedroom condo is in a Mount Pleasant building that sits over the under-construction Broadway subway line. A corner portion of the property, which has mature landscaping, was purchased from the owners in order to construct the tunnel, Mr. Thomas says.

The three-storey building was built in 1982, when units were generally larger, so this bright first-floor unit is 656 square feet, with a small window-less den. The building has been updated, including new windows, renovated common areas, new plumbing, balconies, roof and elevator.

It’s within walking distance of popular Main Street and the future SkyTrain station, as well as postsecondary campuses along Great Northern Way. There is shared laundry on each floor and rentals and pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

There is shared laundry on each floor and rentals and pets are allowed.

The new buyer is a young single person who plans to do some more updates and live in the unit. The people looking had their financing in place, such as a 90-day rate hold, said Mr. Thomas.

“It’s during a pandemic, the stock market is going down, cryptocurrency is down, gas is expensive, and I still have 40 groups through the door – fully booked,” Mr. Thomas said. “People can take risks in a down market because they feel there is less competition. It’s the perfect time to buy for a certain group of people.”

