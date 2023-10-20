Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Crest Realty

1675 W. 8th Ave., No. 701, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.398-million (Sept. 18, 2023)

Selling price: $1.43-million (Sept. 27, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1.305-million (Feb. 22, 2021); $724,900 (Apr. 16, 2009)

Days on the market: 9

Monthly maintenance fee: $467.11

Taxes: $3,592.67 (2023)

Listing agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The north-facing upper unit is in a building constructed in 2009.

The seller purchased this condo in early 2021 for $1.305-million, and Dennis Sepulveda was the listing agent at the time. More than two years later, she asked Mr. Sepulveda to sell it for her. She had it painted and professionally staged but didn’t do any updates during the time she owned it.

“As soon as it hit the market, we started getting inquiries. We had a busy week,” says Mr. Sepulveda, who estimates he showed it to 40 parties.

He received two offers on a designated offer day.

What they got

The condo unit has 1,068 square feet of living space.

The north-facing upper unit is in a concrete building in the Fairview neighbourhood constructed in 2009.

The condo unit has 1,068 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and a steam room. There’s a fireplace, engineered hardwood floors, full-sized washer and dryer, a balcony and panoramic views of the Northshore Mountains.

The building has a bike room, exercise room, clubhouse, sauna, steam room and storage. The unit comes with two underground parking spaces. Pets and rentals are allowed and Granville Street transit and shops are within walking distance.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Crest Realty

“Based on the interest and price point, we were expecting more,” says Mr. Sepulveda. “However, two [offers] were enough to negotiate and get an over-asking sale. The seller made a $125,000 profit in a short amount of time and was happy with the results.”

The sale completed on Oct. 11.