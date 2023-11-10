Open this photo in gallery: Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1783 Manitoba St., No. 1002, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.168-million (Aug. 9, 2023)

Selling price: $1,153,750 (Sept. 20, 2023)

Previous selling price: $640,000 (2015)

Days on the market: 8

Monthly maintenance fee: $691.73

Taxes: $3,228.68 (2023)

Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Buyer’s agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a modern kitchen with an island and dark wood finishing.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The young seller had bought this unit as a presale, lived in it and taken great care of it, said the buyer’s agent, Ian Watt. The bright, two-bedroom-and-den corner unit is large, at 1,000 square feet, and it showed well. The buyer was the first to view it, having seen the listing as soon as it hit the market. He purchased it as a future investment for his children, but one of them will rent it in the meantime, said Mr. Watt.

“It went back and forth,” said Mr. Watt. “The price was negotiated. But eventually, everybody was happy.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a large balcony and a view of the city.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The unit is in an eight-year-old building in the heart of Mount Pleasant, close to the waterfront, SkyTrain stations, shops, breweries and trendy Main Street.

It’s got laminate floors, a modern kitchen with an island, dark wood finishing throughout, a large balcony, a view of the city, a gym in the building and underground parking. The building allows some rentals and pets.

Mr. Watt said his buyer and been searching for a place for months.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“It had a great layout, and is a nice quiet little building, but the tough thing is, at that price range, either it’s listed and sells right away because it’s listed right, or you list at $1.3-million and it never sells. So this was listed appropriately based on the price of another unit that had sold a few months before, and so it sold right away.”

The sale completed on Oct. 5.