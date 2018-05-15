Downsizing seniors buy in Vancouver’s park-like Langara Springs

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 7520 Columbia St., Vancouver.

7520 Columbia St., unit 107, Vancouver

Asking price: $650,000

Selling price: $681,000

Days on market: 8

Taxes: $1,374.54

Maintenance fees: $419.47

Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

Open this photo in gallery The unit has an entry off a courtyard, a private patio, gas fireplace, eating nook, ensuite laundry and ample storage.

The action: The unit sold after receiving three offers. The winning bid was not the highest, but it came without conditions, listing agent Keith Roy says. The sellers had been in the unit for more than 20 years. The buyers were downsizing seniors.

“Langara Springs is a well-managed complex with a great mix of large condos and townhomes conveniently located on the west side, close to the Canada Line and shopping on SW Marine Drive.”

What they got: The 1,100 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom ground-floor unit at park-like Langara Springs tends to attract retirees. It has an entry off a courtyard, a private patio, gas fireplace, eating nook, ensuite laundry and ample storage.

The building has an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and gym. It is in South Vancouver, within walking distance of Marine Drive’s SkyTrain station and Marine Gateway shopping mall. It’s also near Langara College, the YMCA, Langara Golf Course and is an easy drive to the airport.

The agent’s take: Mr. Roy says there are few new buildings in Vancouver that offer seniors the space they require. The building is well managed and contains large condos and townhomes in a central location. The price reflects that the unit, built in the 1980s, needed a full renovation. Mr. Roy said the building also has maintenance issues that are being addressed.