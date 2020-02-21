Downtown Vancouver condo sells after first bid is rejected

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group Westcoast Realty

938 Nelson St., No. 3104, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.795 million

Selling price: $1.75 million

Previous selling price: $1.675-million (2017)

Days on market: 21

Monthly maintenance fee: $724.09

Taxes: $4,296.93 (2019)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group Westcoast Realty

The action

Listing agent Ian Watt’s client purchased the unit three years ago for $1.675-million and decided to sell it upon his retirement.

It had been listed for 10 days when an offer came in. That initial bid was rejected, but the buyer came back with a better offer. The buyer plans to live in the unit.

“The price didn’t change that much [from when he bought it], but he got a little bit of money,” Mr. Watt says.

What they got

This 1,180-square-foot suite at Sheraton’s One Wall Centre has 11-foot floor-to-ceiling views from every room. The two-bedroom is in an 18-year-old high-rise building, which includes a hotel and was renovated with custom millwork, designer lighting and a spa bathroom.

The 64-unit building has 24-hour concierge, luxury hotel amenities, reduced hotel rates for residents and it comes with one parking stall.

The agent’s take

Mr. Watt says the building is one of about 14 premium buildings in the downtown core. The unit is unique because of the large windows, the floor size and the fact it has the feel of a boutique condo building.

“The price hit that nice under-$2-million sweet spot,” he says.” The building allows 30-day rentals, making it a popular place for the film industry to lease for months at a time, Mr. Watt says.

