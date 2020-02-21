 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Downtown Vancouver condo sells after first bid is rejected

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group Westcoast Realty

938 Nelson St., No. 3104, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.795 million

Selling price: $1.75 million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1.675-million (2017)

Days on market: 21

Monthly maintenance fee: $724.09

Taxes: $4,296.93 (2019)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group Westcoast Realty

The action

Listing agent Ian Watt’s client purchased the unit three years ago for $1.675-million and decided to sell it upon his retirement.

It had been listed for 10 days when an offer came in. That initial bid was rejected, but the buyer came back with a better offer. The buyer plans to live in the unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“The price didn’t change that much [from when he bought it], but he got a little bit of money,” Mr. Watt says.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout offer wide vistas of the city.

Sutton Group Westcoast Realty

This 1,180-square-foot suite at Sheraton’s One Wall Centre has 11-foot floor-to-ceiling views from every room. The two-bedroom is in an 18-year-old high-rise building, which includes a hotel and was renovated with custom millwork, designer lighting and a spa bathroom.

The 64-unit building has 24-hour concierge, luxury hotel amenities, reduced hotel rates for residents and it comes with one parking stall.

The agent’s take

Mr. Watt says the building is one of about 14 premium buildings in the downtown core. The unit is unique because of the large windows, the floor size and the fact it has the feel of a boutique condo building.

“The price hit that nice under-$2-million sweet spot,” he says.” The building allows 30-day rentals, making it a popular place for the film industry to lease for months at a time, Mr. Watt says.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies