Open this photo in gallery: Stilhavn Real Estate Services

8600 General Currie Rd., No. 219, Richmond, B.C.

Asking price: $474,900 (July 20, 2023)

Selling price: $500,100 (July 25, 2023)

Previous selling price: $215,500 (2011)

Days on the market: 5

Monthly maintenance fee: $432.74

Taxes: $1,071.70 (2023)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has wall-to-wall carpeting and a large fireplace in the living room.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Listing agent Cheryl Davie had helped the seller purchase this home as a foreclosure in 2011. She’d paid $215,500 for the unit and then did some upgrades, including new carpets, paint, countertops and crown mouldings.

“We listed the property and the response was overwhelming,” said Ms. Davie.

After a week of showings and open houses, they received four offers. They agreed on a closing date of Sept. 4.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The building was constructed in 1990, around the leaky condo era, but it was rain-screened in 2013, and received a new roof the year before that.

The 697-square-foot unit has one bedroom, one bathroom, quality wall-to-wall carpeting and a nice, roomy layout, with a large fireplace in the living room and a covered balcony with views of the Greenbelt.

The owner had taken meticulous care of the unit, according to Ms. Davie. The age-restricted building has a gym and parking and is walking distance to shops, transit, the aquatic centre and library.

The agent’s take

“The seller was incredibly happy to accept an offer over asking and then be able to move into assisted living within her desired timeframe.”