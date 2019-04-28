 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Fully-renovated heritage home in Vancouver’s Grandview sells over asking

Done Deal

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select

1343 Lakewood Drive, Vancouver

Asking price: $2,022,000

Selling price: $2,225,000

Days on market: 12

Taxes: $5,620.92

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select

The action

The rooms are open concept, with fir floors, extra height ceilings, and lots of light.

Re/Max Select

The sellers received three offers and the house sold subject-free after the first weekend of showings. The sellers are downsizing and the buyer lived in the neighbourhood.

What they got

The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling.

Re/Max Select

This fully-restored 108-year-old, 2,223-square-foot character home is high up on one of the east side’s prettiest streets near Commercial Drive.

The rooms are open concept, with fir floors, extra height ceilings, lots of light, vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, skylights, and mature gardens. Original features include leaded windows, wainscotting and a fireplace. The lot size is 28 by 100 feet.

The agent’s take

The sellers had just put the property on the market in early April and it got snapped up. “This little pocket of the Grandview neighbourhood is very desirable,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says. “There are great neighbours who hold block parties and the street is quiet and lined with trees.”

