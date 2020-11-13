Junior two-bedroom near Trout Lake gets two offers

3456 Commercial St., No. 505, Vancouver
Asking price: $630,000
Selling price: $632,000
Previous selling price: $358,900 (2015)
Days on market: 3
Taxes: $1,671.15 (2020)
Monthly maintenance fee: $300.35
Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select
The action
The sellers were the original owners whose college-aged children have moved out, according to listing agent Mary Cleaver. The buyer was a young professional working nearby, buying his first home.
The unit sold after the first weekend of showings, with two offers. The sale completed Oct. 28.
What they got
This top-floor one-bedroom with a den unit could also be described as a junior two bedroom. The east-side building was built in 2015 and is tucked away on the unique little Commercial Street close to Trout Lake, near the new Equinox art gallery, coffee shops and a bakery.
There is 644 square feet of living space and a spacious kitchen with contemporary wood cabinets and stone countertops. The unit has wood floors, was recently painted and has a 53-sq.-ft balcony.
The agent’s take
“This was a beautiful suite in a great building by Cressey,” Ms. Cleaver said.
“Gorgeous kitchen, big and very well equipped, which is uncommon for a one-bedroom condo. The strata [council] is also proactive, so it’s a strong building.”
