Junior two-bedroom near Trout Lake gets two offers

3456 Commercial St., No. 505, Vancouver

Asking price: $630,000

Selling price: $632,000

Previous selling price: $358,900 (2015)

Days on market: 3

Taxes: $1,671.15 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $300.35

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select

The action

This unit on Commercial Street close to Trout Lake is surrounded by the new Equinox art gallery, coffee shops and a bakery.

The sellers were the original owners whose college-aged children have moved out, according to listing agent Mary Cleaver. The buyer was a young professional working nearby, buying his first home.

The unit sold after the first weekend of showings, with two offers. The sale completed Oct. 28.

What they got

The kitchen is spacious with contemporary wood cabinets.

This top-floor one-bedroom with a den unit could also be described as a junior two bedroom. The east-side building was built in 2015 and is tucked away on the unique little Commercial Street close to Trout Lake, near the new Equinox art gallery, coffee shops and a bakery.

There is 644 square feet of living space and a spacious kitchen with contemporary wood cabinets and stone countertops. The unit has wood floors, was recently painted and has a 53-sq.-ft balcony.

The agent’s take

The unit has wood floors, was recently painted and has a 53-sq.-ft balcony.

“This was a beautiful suite in a great building by Cressey,” Ms. Cleaver said.

“Gorgeous kitchen, big and very well equipped, which is uncommon for a one-bedroom condo. The strata [council] is also proactive, so it’s a strong building.”

