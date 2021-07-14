 Skip to main content
// //

Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Large Vancouver loft designed by Arthur Erickson sells for $1.425-million

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Crest Realty

601 – 1540 W. 2nd Ave., Vancouver (Fairview)

Asking price: $1.449 million (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1.425 million (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $597,196 (2005)

Days on market: Seven

Taxes: $4,543.57

Maintenance fee: $918

Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian architect legend Arthur Erickson had designed this large live-and-work loft in the Waterfall Building, located near Burrard Bridge and Granville Island.

Re/Max Crest Realty

The seller had owned the unit since 2005 and had rented it out.

After 10 viewings, they received one offer – and the deal was completed on May 13. The local buyer appreciated the building’s design and uniqueness.

What they got

Canadian architect legend Arthur Erickson had designed this large live-and-work loft in the Waterfall Building, located near Burrard Bridge and Granville Island.

The 1,444-square-foot two-level unit was unique, listing agent Paul Albrighton said. With exposed concrete walls and full-height floor-to-ceiling windows, the loft has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large work area, radiant heat floors and a floating concrete staircase. It also provides city and mountain views.

“These types of larger lofts do not come available very often,” he said.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

With exposed concrete walls and full-height floor-to-ceiling windows, the loft has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large work area, radiant heat floors and a floating concrete staircase.

Re/Max Crest Realty

“Most developers are not constructing smaller developments as they don’t yield the same profits as the megatowers, or meet the City of Vancouver’s density mandates we are currently seeing,” Mr. Albrighton said.

“Boutique-type buildings by famous designers and architects are becoming more and more popular, as they are harder to come by.”

